Commentary: Deadly Hawaii fires show climate change’s ugly reach

NEW YORK: Bloomberg Businessweek and Bloomberg Green published a cool infographic a few weeks ago showing how many billion-dollar climate disasters had struck each American state and territory since 1980. Of the 52 locales in the graphic, only one had avoided any such catastrophe for the past 30 years: Hawaii.

It was enough to make you daydream about riding out the climate emergency in an untouched tropical paradise. But that was an illusion, one the deadly wildfires tearing through Maui this week have shattered.

It’s the latest of many reminders in this year of record-breaking heat that no place on Earth will be untouched by an increasingly chaotic global climate.

As of this writing, we still don’t know exactly what sparked Maui’s fires. They have already taken 55 lives as of Thursday (Aug 10), razed much of historic Lahaina and forced desperate survivors to jump into the ocean to escape the flames.

But we do know the conditions fueling the blazes included prolonged drought and high winds from Hurricane Dora far offshore to the south.