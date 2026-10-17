Commentary: Haze chokes plants too - how air quality can be a food security issue

SINGAPORE: When haze descends on Southeast Asia, attention focuses on respiratory illnesses, school closures, disrupted flights and poor visibility. Far less attention is paid to another population continuously exposed to polluted air: crops. Haze is only the visible symptom of a broader air-quality problem that includes particulate matter, ground-level ozone and nitrogen oxides. These pollutants can affect crop growth, yield and quality, making air pollution a food security issue, not just a public health concern.

Plants exchange gases through tiny holes called stomata on leaves and depend on sunlight for photosynthesis. Poor air quality can reduce photosynthesis, growth, yields and crop quality. Particulate matter may also carry contaminants that accumulate in plants, especially in vegetables grown near urban and industrial areas. Severe haze also reduces sunlight. During the 1997 Indonesian forest fires, reduced solar radiation affected photosynthesis, which then shrank output of rice, fruits, vegetables and perennial crops.

The 2026 haze episodes underline this risk. During the December 2025 to May 2026 dry season, ASEAN reported widespread transboundary smoke across the Mekong sub-region, particularly in eastern Myanmar, northern Thailand, Laos and Vietnam. In southern ASEAN, hotspot counts in the first half of 2026 were about 86 per cent higher than in the same period of 2025.

By Sep 30, 2026, the main active haze problem had shifted to maritime Southeast Asia, with Kalimantan and Sumatra becoming critical source areas of smoke, affecting parts of Malaysia, Singapore and Borneo, and even the Philippines.