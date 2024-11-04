Commentary: Hong Kong is giving shoebox homes a better-sounding name, but the city is still caged in inequality

HONG KONG: In 1993, I relocated to Hong Kong, where I began my 30-plus year journey as a journalist, chronicling the ups and downs of what was widely regarded as one of the most dynamic cities in the world.

Shortly thereafter, however, I was shocked to read about “cage homes", where elderly retirees and the working poor slept on bunk beds surrounded by wire cages, presumably to protect their meagre belongings.

It was not uncommon for several dozen downtrodden residents to be crammed into a flat measuring between 400 sq ft and 500 sq ft, often sharing a single toilet, according to media reports at the time.

For many observers, the cage homes were the most glaring sign that Hong Kong was also one of the most unequal places in the world - a dubious honour that the city’s political and business elites had tried to avoid mentioning in public: Out of sight, out of mind.

Three decades later, the appalling living conditions of Hong Kong’s poorest residents have hardly improved. While there may be fewer cage homes now (an estimated 5,000 “cage” lodgers, down from 53,200 in 2007), about 215,000 of Hong Kong’s 7.4 million people live in so-called subdivided flats, colloquially known as "shoebox-sized homes".

These offer tiny rooms made up of purpose-built plywood cubicles, each with its own door.