Commentary: Will phasing out shoebox homes improve living conditions for Hong Kong’s poor?

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota: In Hong Kong, the topic of subdivided flats - or “shoebox homes” - always raises heated discussion.

In his latest policy address, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee announced new regulations aimed at phasing out subdivided flats from the city.

Subdivided flats are a major source of housing for low-income households. The flats are usually rented out to unrelated individuals, who may be crammed into spaces that barely fit one bed. Many subdivided flats are in core residential areas in Hong Kong, featuring convenient access to wet markets, train stations, schools and business areas.

According to a survey by Hong Kong’s Census Department in 2021, there are around 108,000 subdivided units accommodating over 200,000 persons. The median floor area of each unit is 11 sq m, while the median per capita floor area is 6 sq m.

For the first time, the government will impose minimum living standards on subdivided units, including the provision of windows, an individual toilet, and a floor area of no less than 8 sq m - the size of two king-sized beds. Landlords will be given a grace period to comply with new rules, and subdivided units will henceforth be redesignated as Basic Housing Units.

Deputy Financial Secretary Michael Wong Wai-lun said that 70 per cent of existing subdivided units already meet the requirements, while the rest would require minor fixes. In Mr Wong’s estimation, subdivided units will gradually phase out with the provision of public rental housing.