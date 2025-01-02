Commentary: Seven ways to be a successful remote-working manager

DURHAM, England: Remote work has become the norm for many organisations, but its impact on work outcomes has been mixed.

On the one hand, the increased flexibility and reduced commuting time it offers have been linked to improved employee well-being. On the other, remote work can lead to stress, fatigue, isolation and a heavier workload. Employees often report feelings of social isolation, as digital communication cannot fully replicate the depth of face-to-face interaction.

And while flexible schedules can be a benefit, they come with the downside of blurred boundaries between work and personal time, resulting in longer workdays and potential digital overload.

Given these challenges, there are several key questions for leaders. How can they maintain strong connections with their teams when face-to-face interactions are limited? And what strategies can they use to help employees manage the pressures of remote work, stay focused and deliver high levels of performance?