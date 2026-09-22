Commentary: Tata data leak a setback for ‘Make in India’ ambitions, but it’s not a verdict

THE “MAKE IN INDIA” INITIATIVE

Twelve years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the “Make in India” initiative. The aim was not simply to produce more domestically, but to increase investments, attract global firms and create jobs.

Manufacturing is central to India’s next phase of development, because development occurs when labour moves into more productive, capital-intensive and market-oriented activities. India's problem is that this structural transformation has been incomplete.

Labour did move out of agriculture, but much of it has gone into the informal sector. While the services sector has been a primary driver of growth, this can generate enormous output without necessarily creating enough jobs. India needs a broader development strategy and manufacturing, which can absorb large numbers of workers while benefiting from economies of scale and integration into global value chains, has to be part of it.

To boost manufacturing, the government introduced a range of measures such as infrastructure initiatives, corporate tax reforms and most prominently, the Production-Linked Incentive scheme which doles out financial incentives for 14 manufacturing sectors.

Yet at 15 per cent in 2025, manufacturing’s share of the economy remains far from the government’s 25 per cent target. Employment tells a similar story: More than a decade since the rollout of “Make in India”, manufacturing’s share of employment has continued to hover around 11.5 to 12 per cent, with agriculture still accounting for about 43 per cent of the workforce.