Commentary: Why would foreigners want an Indonesian golden visa?

HONG KONG: American entrepreneur Sam Altman, the chief executive officer of OpenAI, was the first person to get a golden visa from Indonesia, a win for President Joko Widodo, who has been keen to attract foreign investments.

In late August, his government introduced a new programme that allows wealthy foreigners to remain in the Southeast Asian nation for an extended period of time.

Under the new scheme, those wishing to stay in Indonesia for five years must invest a minimum US$2.5 million in a local venture. Alternatively, one can be a passive investor, committing US$350,000 to buy shares in local public companies, Indonesian government bonds, or depositing it into savings accounts.

It’s obvious why Indonesia is joining the booming golden-visa bandwagon now. For the first time in two years, its current account fell into a deficit, mainly due to weaker exports from falling commodity prices. To stabilise the rupiah, the central bank has been selling short-term bonds to push up yields.

For a country once considered a member of the Fragile Five, Indonesia is especially cognisant of the power of foreign money and how fast flows can move. To this day, foreigners own about 15 per cent of government bonds.

PLAN B

The more interesting question is why Americans would want a golden visa from Indonesia - other than that the nation does not have an extradition treaty with the US. They are not short of choices, including Portugal, Malta and Montenegro, to name a few. Despite calls from politicians to get rid of them, many European countries are still happily accepting golden visa applications.

People seeking these special documents often want a Plan B. In this sense, Indonesia is anything but American, starting with its attitude toward debt.

In recent weeks, investors have become more vocal in their concerns over unchecked US government borrowings, amid a sovereign credit ratings downgrade and a Treasury bond rout.