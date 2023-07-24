Commentary: Indonesia’s new capital Nusantara can’t afford the tangled wires of Jakarta

JAKARTA: The electricity cable system in Jakarta is estimated to be more than 80,000 km long, which is sufficient to circle the Earth more than twice.

With the city’s rapid growth of population and embrace of digital technology, this length will increase significantly every year, causing more complication to an already tangled installation of wires. Unfortunately, this challenge seems to be underestimated and not taken seriously in Indonesia.

A chaotic mess of cables dangling overhead is indeed a common scene along the streets in big cities across Indonesia - sometimes the jumble of wires strung atop is heavy enough to leave poles tilting. Electrical cables are frequently co-located alongside telecommunications, multimedia and data cables - the result of immature planning for cable installation.

Regulations were issued in 2021 in a bid to untangle part of this problem, requiring that the roll out of various new networks do not interfere with the electricity supply or the structural strength of power poles.

The regulation also requires consideration of aesthetics as a community good. Leaving aside complaints about pollution, the tangled wires make it hard for the public to enjoy the clear sky.