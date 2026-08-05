Commentary: With its new leverage over the Strait of Hormuz, does Iran want – or need – a nuclear weapon?

MELBOURNE: As the US war against Iran drags on with no end in sight, an important question has faded into the background. Does Iran want a nuclear weapon, and if so, can it still build one?

With the Strait of Hormuz now the main sticking point between the two sides, it seems puzzling the nuclear question hasn’t received more attention. The potential of a nuclear Iran was one of the primary stated reasons for the US and Israeli strikes on the country in both 2025 and 2026.

Iran has made very clear its ability to control the flow of commercial traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. This has given it a new tool to exert leverage on the international community, even after the war ends.

But its ambitions around a nuclear weapons programme are even more opaque than they were before the war.

