Snap Insight: US-Iran MOU now on life support. What’s next?

SINGAPORE: At first glance, United States President Donald Trump has dealt a death knell to the ceasefire in the Middle East when he said on Wednesday (Jul 8) that the memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed with Iran just three weeks ago was “over”.

But much like Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei did when he said he approved the peace accord despite having a “different opinion”, Mr Trump did not slam the door shut.

Even as he denounced Iran’s current leaders as “scum”, “liars” and “sick people”, Mr Trump held out the possibility that his negotiators, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, would continue talking to their Iranian counterparts. In doing so, he has absolved himself of responsibility for further talks and set Mr Witkoff and Mr Kushner up as potential fall guys.

Similary, the US Treasury earlier on Tuesday reimposed sanctions on Iranian oil as the US launched a wave of military strikes on Iran in response to attacks on tankers traversing the Strait of Hormuz through Omani rather than Iranian territorial waters.

But the US Treasury stopped short of reviving the US blockade of Iranian ports. So did Mr Trump until late on Wednesday when he told reporters that he may reimpose a naval blockade of Iranian ports while warning that the US could launch new strikes on Iran.

Reimposing the naval blockade would complicate past successful Iranian efforts to circumvent the sanctions.