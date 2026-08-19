Commentary: For Iran’s new leaders, peace is more dangerous than war

LONDON: Earlier this year, as the Islamic Republic of Iran was busy crushing the largest protests since those in the aftermath of the 1979 revolution, United States President Donald Trump promised that help was on its way. He meant, of course, that the US would ride to the rescue of the ordinary Iranians being slaughtered in the streets. Instead, he launched a war that’s given a new lease on life to the regime that was killing them.

This may seem an implausible claim, given that the US and Israel decapitated Iran’s top leadership in the first hours of the conflict, before going on to destroy its conventional navy, factories and swathes of the economy. But it’s becoming clear that even as Washington searches for an off-ramp from the fighting, Tehran’s leaders want to continue or even expand it, because for them, peace is more dangerous than war.

Trump’s motivations are as clear as his messaging is inconsistent. He expected the regime to collapse within days or weeks, making him the heroic US leader who finally had the courage to solve America’s 47-year-old Iran problem. None of that happened and American voters don’t want another Middle Eastern “forever war”.

Now he hopes to escape the consequences of his mistake by returning to the pre-war US policy of pressuring Iran through economic sanctions. But Iran has other ideas, as does Israel, which this weekend hit Lebanon hard at the risk of provoking an Iranian response.