Commentary: ‘Skimpflation’ - How the Strait of Hormuz is linked to your everyday goods

WHAT IS SKIMPFLATION?

Unlike “shrinkflation”, where the size or weight of a product is reduced, skimpflation affects the value that consumers receive. It happens when companies attempt to keep prices the same while quietly reducing quality, ingredients or service levels.

So instead of raising the price of a ready meal, for example, a manufacturer may replace or reduce some of the key ingredients with cheaper substitutes. The price and packaging remain the same, but there may be less pork in your sausages, or less beef in your lasagne.

Similar adjustments can also occur in service industries. Restaurants may keep menu prices stable but switch to cheaper ingredients.

Hotels might choose to subtly cut service levels, such as housekeeping, to reduce costs (as some did during the pandemic). Airlines - already worried about jet fuel supplies - could adopt cost-saving strategies, such as reducing complimentary food or baggage allowances.

In each case, the price paid by consumers may appear unchanged, but the quality or level of service gradually declines, meaning customers effectively receive less value for the same money.