Commentary: Iranians cannot just ‘take back’ their country after US-Israel strikes

NO ORGANISED ANTI-REGIME EFFORT

However, Iran’s anti-regime opposition is not properly organised and much of it is not armed, while the regime is firmly embedded in Iranians’ lives – it directly controls the government, the military and vast sectors of the economy.

There is currently little chance that an alignment emerges between different parts of Iranian society that oppose the regime. These groups include the urban protestors that took to the streets in recent months in the Persian heartlands; the Kurds in western Iran; and the Baloch in eastern Iran. They dislike the regime for different reasons and are unlikely to unite to coherently challenge the regime.

That said, it is possible that some may try seizing control of small localities. Some localised regime breakdown is possible given the vastness of the country, given the difficulty the regime may face in maintaining wartime control of all of Iran’s territory.

But local uprisings will be very different to taking control of the seat of government in Tehran. Moreover, no unifying figure Iranian opposition figure has emerged so far, whether in Iran or in exile, to claim the mantle and rally the opposition. No clear leader has been able to paint a vision of the day after any regime collapse.

In cities like Tehran, many Iranians may be too traumatised by the airstrikes and the very real possibility of the war escalating further to risk mounting an uprising. Even if elements of the Iranian population now rise up, the most likely outcome would be a bloody civil war in which the Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) violently suppresses them.

Protestors taking to the streets would not be enough to tip the situation now, unless this happens concurrently with Kurdish and Baloch insurgencies, but this would be more likely lead to protracted civil war rather than definitive regime change.