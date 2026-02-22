Commentary: Hello, Kitty - Japan’s US$20 billion cat boom

TOKYO: Much of Asia was celebrating the Year of the Horse this week. In Japan, which does not mark Lunar New Year, attention turns to a different animal.

There is no cat in the Chinese zodiac - legend has it that the rat tricked it out of a place - but Japan has a day that more than makes up for it.

Sunday (Feb 22) is Neko no Hi, or Cat Day, with 2/22 able to be read in Japanese like a feline “meow”. Established in the late 1980s by the Japan Pet Food Association, it’s one of many commemorative days based on wordplay - such as Good Couple’s Day (Nov 22) or Mayonnaise Day (rapidly approaching on Mar 1; don’t forget the mayonnaise lover in your life).

In recent years, Cat Day has exploded, as companies embrace a growing market for felines. The ubiquitous convenience store chains compete to see who can sell the most themed desserts and merchandise, this year featuring paw-shaped puddings; while the likes of energy giant Eneos Holdings are looking to hook customers with a fully-electrified cardboard tower.