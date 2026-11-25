Commentary: Jensen Huang should never have been too big to fail at Nvidia
Nvidia may be too big to fail. Jensen Huang shouldn’t have been, says Dave Lee for Bloomberg Opinion.
NEW YORK: Nvidia may be too big to fail. Jensen Huang shouldn’t have been.
The chipmaker’s stunning announcement on Monday (Nov 23) morning that it had reinstated Huang as chief executive officer - just a little more than a week after his resignation - carried a telling line: “In the process of reaching its decision, the board received input from senior levels of the United States government.”
And, sure enough, those “senior levels” had a statement ready to go as well. “The Country needs Jensen’s leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy,” President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social.
On Monday, he confirmed he had been speaking to Nvidia’s board directly. “I believe my intervention was very important,” he said.
RISE TO FALL TO RISE AGAIN
The Huang story has now gone from rise, to fall, to rise again. Who can predict what comes next in that sequence?
A US$1 trillion valuation gain in the wake of the news suggests Wall Street’s approval of what it sees as a Nvidia back on track as the linchpin of American AI - its talented, though tainted, talisman again at the helm. That means (it assumes) no pullback in AI spending (though there still might be) and guaranteed future innovations.
“It restores continuity across Nvidia’s product roadmap, customer relationships and supplier partnerships and lowers the leadership risk that drove part of our recent multiple compression,” Citi analyst Atif Malik wrote.
Investors seem unconcerned that Trump, who has a personal investment in Nvidia, has now played kingmaker for two US chip giants: the first was Intel last summer, in the kind of meddling that would have once produced howls of discontent. (And it’s not the first time this year Trump has had a red card rescinded, either.)
They also seemed unconcerned about Huang’s extramarital affairs with subordinates at the company and, of course, one suspected Chinese spy.
A GRAVE MISTAKE?
Business as usual would be a grave mistake for Nvidia and the broader economy. In the furore around Huang’s actions and subsequent ouster, more has been revealed about the company he built and the governance disaster he presided over.
The 60 direct reports were one significant red flag of a company poorly built. The other is what looks to be an exceedingly lax approach to ensuring his company’s chips didn’t get into the hands of US adversaries. There are congressional appearances to be made - Huang is scheduled to testify before the Senate Banking Committee on Dec 3 - and an SEC investigation into “accounting practices”, according to a Reuters report last week, that needs to continue to its meticulous conclusion.
Trump’s indifference to Huang’s actions must not change that. A soon-to-be Democrat-led Congress thankfully shows no sign of backing off. “Democrats will wield their full power to investigate any wrongdoing by the Trump Administration, Jensen Huang, other NVIDIA executives, and anyone selling out our national security for financial gain,” Senator Chuck Schumer posted on X.
The Nvidia board - which has been thoroughly humiliated by this turn of events, even though it’s putting on a united front - stressed its internal investigation would continue. We can be fairly confident its findings won’t rise to the level of costing Huang his job again. The company also mentioned its recently formed “National Security and Export Control Committee comprised solely of independent directors to oversee trade compliance and national security risks”.
Take that as an acknowledgment that Nvidia, under Huang, was not doing all it could to keep tabs on where its chips were ending up — and there may be significant revenue headwinds when it finds out. And there’s still the small matter of what the suspected Chinese spy might know.
Maybe, to give Huang the benefit of the doubt, all this happened too quickly. Though we speak of Huang as though he saw the future, the more nuanced truth is that he and Nvidia soared because of a fortuitous sequence of events. The company that had set out to design chips that would make video games run better suddenly discovered that those chips were pretty neat for building AI as well. Then the world changed, and Huang became one of the most important people in it.
What if, instead of a string of affairs, Huang had been hit by a bus? Had a heart attack? Contracted deadly food poisoning from street food? Would we now be saying that a US$4 trillion company was about to wither away? That American national security was at grave risk?
If yes, as his reinstatement suggests, then that’s simply untenable, an indictment of the company Huang - who isn’t immortal - was running and will now run again.
Huang’s misdeeds were enough in any sane world for him to have been sacked or at least put on leave until the facts were fully known. But clearly we don’t live in a sane world, so here we are. Huang’s urgent job is to start reorganising Nvidia so it can survive without him.