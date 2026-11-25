A GRAVE MISTAKE?

Business as usual would be a grave mistake for Nvidia and the broader economy. In the furore around Huang’s actions and subsequent ouster, more has been revealed about the company he built and the governance disaster he presided over.

The 60 direct reports were one significant red flag of a company poorly built. The other is what looks to be an exceedingly lax approach to ensuring his company’s chips didn’t get into the hands of US adversaries. There are congressional appearances to be made - Huang is scheduled to testify before the Senate Banking Committee on Dec 3 - and an SEC investigation into “accounting practices”, according to a Reuters report last week, that needs to continue to its meticulous conclusion.

Trump’s indifference to Huang’s actions must not change that. A soon-to-be Democrat-led Congress thankfully shows no sign of backing off. “Democrats will wield their full power to investigate any wrongdoing by the Trump Administration, Jensen Huang, other NVIDIA executives, and anyone selling out our national security for financial gain,” Senator Chuck Schumer posted on X.

The Nvidia board - which has been thoroughly humiliated by this turn of events, even though it’s putting on a united front - stressed its internal investigation would continue. We can be fairly confident its findings won’t rise to the level of costing Huang his job again. The company also mentioned its recently formed “National Security and Export Control Committee comprised solely of independent directors to oversee trade compliance and national security risks”.

Take that as an acknowledgment that Nvidia, under Huang, was not doing all it could to keep tabs on where its chips were ending up — and there may be significant revenue headwinds when it finds out. And there’s still the small matter of what the suspected Chinese spy might know.