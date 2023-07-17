Commentary: Gone are the days when workers can rely on a single job for their entire career

SINGAPORE: In recent times, there has been a significant rise in retrenchments, reflecting the challenging economic landscape that many industries and businesses are facing.

In Singapore, retrenchments continued to increase in the first quarter to 3,820 - up from 2,990 in the fourth quarter of 2022 - driven by the electronics manufacturing, information and communications and financial services sectors.

Major tech companies have continued cutting people this year; with more than 200,000 tech employees laid off globally over the past seven months, according to Layoffs.fyi.

Retrenchments aren’t confined to the tech sector. With the impending closure of the Singapore Turf Club (STC), about 770 workers - those employed by STC and those employed by horse trainers at the club - will be affected.

THE WORRY IS REAL

In an era of economic volatility and rapid technological advancements, the concept of job security has become increasingly elusive.

Gone are the days when individuals could rely on a single job for their entire career, assured of stability and financial well-being. Today, workers find themselves grappling with the myth of job security, an illusion shattered by layoffs, downsizing, and the ever-evolving nature of work.