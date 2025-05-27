Commentary: Stand or sit? Sing or scream? Concert etiquette should not be so difficult

However, compliments for the pop star seem to have been overshadowed by online mayhem in the form of several viral social media posts complaining not about Gaga herself, but about concert attendees.

Many complained that the crowd was “too dead”, with not enough people jumping, dancing and screaming. Ironically, others complained that fellow attendees were jumping, dancing and screaming too much, resulting in blocked views at the all-seated shows.

Several were upset about others raising their phones to film much of the concert, further obstructing others’ view even if they remained seated.

There were even a few videos of concertgoers arguing with each other over whether they should sit or stand, some so heatedly it seemed that they might come to blows.

These complaints are not new; in fact, they often resurface at every major concert in Singapore. But for all the “concert drama” we’ve seen in recent years, we seem to be no closer to answering the questions: What is good concert etiquette? And is there a right way to enjoy a concert?