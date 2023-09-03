Commentary: As Robert De Niro and Al Pacino become dads again, how old is too old to have babies?

SINGAPORE: In the realm of family planning and parenthood, the question of the “right” age to have babies has long been a topic of debate.

Teen parents often face scrutiny for perceived immaturity, lack of financial stability, and the potential challenges of balancing personal growth with the responsibilities of raising a child.

On the other end of the spectrum, critics of older parenthood highlight the higher likelihood of pregnancy complications, health issues, and concerns about being able to actively engage in the child's upbringing.

In recent months, several celebrities in their 70s and 80s welcomed new additions to their families, sparking discussions about bringing a child into the world at an advanced age. Some called them creepy and selfish.

Star of The Godfather, Al Pacino, confirmed in June he had become a father for the fourth time at 83. A month before that, fellow actor Robert De Niro, 79, revealed that he had just had his seventh child.

They may be a few of the oldest celebrity fathers, but they certainly aren’t the only late-in-life parents.

Janet Jackson was 50 when she gave birth to her first child in 2017. More recently in June, supermodel Naomi Campbell welcomed baby number two at 53.

"It’s never too late to become a mother," Campbell said on Instagram.

Similarly, in Singapore, a 55-year-old woman gave birth in 2022, making her the city’s oldest mother to a newborn last year.