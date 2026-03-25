Commentary: Your leftover blood samples are valuable to science – but they are often discarded

SINGAPORE: At some point or another, you probably have had some of your blood or tissue collected as part of your medical care. What you may not know is that not all of that material was needed. Some of it, perhaps leftover drops of blood in a test tube, almost always ends up being thrown away – in more technical terms, disposed of as “biological waste”.

There is an important second sense of “waste” that comes into play here: When we dispose of these materials, we lose the opportunity to gain important new medical knowledge. Each year, it is estimated that millions of biospecimens are discarded after clinical use, representing an immense untapped resource that could accelerate scientific discovery and improve healthcare outcomes.

Using high-tech biomedical techniques such as genome sequencing, metabolite profiling and microbiome characterisation, researchers can learn more about diseases by analysing biospecimens.

There are numerous examples of breakthroughs from this type of research. Analysis of stored breast cancer tissues has enabled the identification of genes that led to marked improvements in the treatment of this malignancy. The discovery of the role of BRCA genes led to the discovery that some women are at higher risk of breast cancer, and that they can take important steps to reduce their risk of dying from that disease.

Furthermore, elucidation of the role of the HER2 gene in breast cancer was a monumental discovery which continues to bear fruit, allowing the development of treatments that have dramatically extended survival times for many breast cancer patients.

Research with biospecimens also led to the discovery that human papillomavirus (HPV) is a major cause of cervical cancer, which in turn enabled the development of a vaccine. The vaccine is offered to Secondary 1 female students in Singapore, with the uptake being around 90 per cent in 2022, reducing the incidence of HPV-associated cervical cancer.