Commentary: Kingmakers Sarawak and Sabah set to spice up Malaysia’s changing political mix

KUALA LUMPUR: When the exploration arm of the state-owned national oil corporation Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) announced in late July the discovery of six new oil and gas fields off the waters of East Malaysia, the Sarawak state government wasted no time declaring ownership over the deposits.

In neighbouring Sabah, a court action is underway to force the federal government to honour a separate decades-old agreement over revenue-sharing of oil and gas extracted from the state by Petronas. Both moves challenge the controversial 1974 Petroleum Development Act that effectively vests all the ownership of the nation’s petroleum resources to Petronas.

They also spotlight the growing tensions between Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s government and the Sarawak and Sabah states, commonly referred to as the Borneo bloc.

Long considered the poor cousins among Malaysia’s 13 states and three federal territories, Sarawak and Sabah have become the unlikely kingmakers in the country’s changing political equation.

The two states have 32 elected Members of Parliament in the coalition government. They have been crucial in providing Mr Anwar a two-thirds majority in the 222-seat lower house.

Holding the key to political stability in Malaysia means the Borneo bloc’s demands for greater autonomy can no longer be dismissed, presenting Mr Anwar with a serious political challenge.