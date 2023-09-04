Snap Insight: Ahmad Zahid walking free from corruption charges not good optics for Malaysia PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The move by a Malaysian court to drop corruption charges against Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is set to raise some near-term political discomfort for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s government, which has made combatting graft a top priority.

The decision by the High Court on Monday (Sep 4) to partially drop the charges against Mr Ahmad Zahid, who is the president of the long-established United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), is also likely to complicate efforts by the beleaguered party to plug the slippage of support among ordinary Malaysians, particularly the politically dominant ethnic Malay community.

Mr Ahmad Zahid and UMNO played a central role in getting Mr Anwar elected as prime minister after Malaysia’s inconclusive general election in November last year, and the move by the Attorney General’s Chambers to seek the so-called discharge not amounting to an acquittal will surely raise heckles against the Pakatan Harapan (PH) ruling coalition over the alleged interference in high-profile politically charged corruption cases.

To be sure, the decision by the High Court does not preclude the Attorney General from filing fresh charges against Mr Ahmad Zahid at a later stage, but questions abound over the request by the prosecution to discontinue proceedings at such an advanced stage of the trial.

Mr Ahmad Zahid was originally charged in September 2018 on 47 charges of corruption and money laundering. In January last year, the High Court ruled that the prosecution had succeeded in establishing a case against the politician.

Mr Ahmad Zahid’s trial over the alleged abuse of power at a charitable foundation called Yayasan Akalbudi, which is wholly owned by him, had hogged media headlines in recent months with the testimonies from witnesses called by the prosecution and the defence.