Analysis: Malaysia's anti-graft campaign appears to be picking up steam. Or is it really?

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s anti-graft campaign, the cornerstone of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s nine-month administration, appears to be in overdrive.

During a multi-agency raid in late July, national graft busters temporarily detained a flashy and high-profile show business promoter after weeks of surveillance that culminated with the spectacular seizures of cash, gold bars, and luxury vehicles.

Weeks later, the personal accounts of opposition leader Hamzah Zainuddin, from the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), and several of his family members were frozen by the inland revenue agency.

Then came the decision by the Malaysia police to place the son-in-law of former premier Muhyiddin Yassin and his lawyer on the Interpol Red Notice. The duo are being investigated for alleged offences of money laundering.

But against these headline-grabbing shake-downs by the authorities, the anti-graft campaign has also been dealt with setbacks.

One example is the decision by a High Court judge on Aug 15 to dismiss power of abuse charges against Mr Muhyiddin over the misallocation of millions of dollars in the award of contracts during the pandemic.

The court ruled that the indictment framed by the Attorney General’s Chambers was defective and the matter is now in the appeal process. Mr Muhyiddin remains on trial for several other corruption charges.

“Here is a government that has been screaming about tackling corruption for so many years when it was in opposition. But once you are in power and nothing appears to be changing, the blowback is going to be on (PM) Anwar,” Mr Nur Jazlan Mohamed, who is the deputy president of the Senate and a former deputy Home Minister, tells CNA.