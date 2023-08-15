Malaysia high court acquits former PM Muhyiddin of power abuse charges

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's High Court on Tuesday (Aug 15) acquitted and discharged former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin of four counts of abuse of power involving RM232.5 million (US$50 million).

Judge Muhammad Jamil Hussin ruled that the four charges were vague, flawed and unfounded because they did not specify the details of the offences committed.

“Therefore, the court allowed the applicant’s (Muhyiddin) application to strike out all four charges. With this, the applicant is acquitted and discharged,” he said.

Muhyiddin was charged with using his position then as prime minister and president of Bersatu to obtain bribes from three companies - Bukhary Equity, Nepturis and Mamfor - and also from one Azman Yusoff, for the party.

He was charged with committing the offences at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya between Mar 1, 2020, and Aug 20, 2021.