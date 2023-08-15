Acquittal sets stage for former Malaysia PM Muhyiddin to solidify leadership roles in Bersatu, PN, says analyst

Former Malaysian prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin will likely be increasingly vocal in the coming days as he seeks to reclaim his role within his Bersatu party and the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition after he was acquitted of power abuse charges, an analyst said on Tuesday (Aug 15).

He was cleared of four counts of abuse of power involving RM232.5 million (US$50 million), though he still faces three other charges of money laundering.

Senior fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs Dr Oh Ei Sun noted that the PN coalition has come to be dominated by one component party, the Islamist Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS).

“(Muhyiddin) has in a sense yielded the platform to his partner party PAS in championing the fate of his coalition. But now, having his somewhat triumphant spirit reinstalled, I think he will be much more vocal and proactive in reclaiming the mantle of his Perikatan Nasional (coalition) in the Malaysian political arena,” Dr Oh told CNA’s Asia Now.

He added that the acquittal of the four charges means that Muhyiddin can solidify the leadership of PN for himself and for his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) party within the coalition.

“It’s what he's aiming for primarily at the moment,” he said.

Dr Oh added the political fortunes of Muhyiddin and his coalition are rising. PN won 146 out of 245 seats up for grabs across six states in Saturday’s polls, and made headway into states held by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan coalition.

The state seats in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu and Penang were contested in the Aug 12 polls. The six states held their elections separately from Malaysia's general election last November as they decided not to dissolve their respective state assemblies back then.