Malaysia state polls: Opposition's strong performance shows a rejection of Anwar's unity govt, says former PM Muhyiddin
KUALA LUMPUR, SINGAPORE: The opposition's strong performance in Malaysia's state elections is a clear sign that the people have rejected Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's unity government alliance, says Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Muhyiddin Yassin, as he called for the premier's resignation.
But Mr Anwar, who leads the Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional (PH-BN) coalition, has stressed that the unity government at the federal level remains intact and committed to serving the people, even as he adds that the people's choice must be accepted.
On paper, the election outcome keeps things at status quo, with both coalitions retaining the three states they each had control of before the local assemblies were dissolved, paving the way for up to 9.7 million eligible voters to pick from 570 candidates for 245 seats.
But the margin of victory in each state tells a different, deeper story, as it shows how the PN has ebbed away at the government’s sway in powerbases Selangor and Penang even as the opposition tightens its stranglehold in home turfs.
Official polling results show the PN improving markedly on its margin in Penang with 11 seats, up from one previously, while more than quadrupling from five to 22 in Selangor, according to data from the Election Commission.
PN also went from zero seats to five in the Negeri Sembilan state, which is also controlled by the ruling PH-BN coalition spearheaded by Mr Anwar.
|PN
|PH-BN
|Previous
Seats
|Seats Won
|Previous
Seats
|Seats Won
|Penang
|1
|11
|35
|29
|Selangor
|5
|22
|45
|34
|Negeri Sembilan
|0
|5
|36
|31
|Terengganu
|22
|32
|10
|0
|Kelantan
|38
|43
|7
|2
|Kedah
|20
|33
|12
|3
In its own territories, the PN won in Terengganu with a clean sweep of all 32 seats in the state assembly.
PN won in Kedah with 33 seats as opposed to the three seats won by PH-BN, an improvement from PN’s 20 seats before the assembly was dissolved. PN also comfortably defeated PH-BN in stronghold Kelantan with a 43-2 scoreline.
Analysts had earlier said further inroads by the opposition, including into Mr Anwar’s powerbases of Selangor and Penang could lead to political instability and conservative policies.
PEOPLE HAVE REJECTED UNITY GOVERNMENT: MUHYIDDIN
In a press conference at around 1am on Sunday, PN chairman Mr Muhyiddin said the coalition's results were overall "very encouraging".
"The state polls are a referendum by the people rejecting the unity government led by Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional," he said at the Concorde Shah Alam.
"Anwar Ibrahim and Zahid Hamidi have to take responsibility for this defeat and tender their resignations as prime minister and deputy prime minister respectively."
Mr Muhyiddin, a former prime minister, outlined that the coalition won 106 out of 245 seats it contested across the six states, a 60 per cent success rate.
He added that the coalition's success in defending the states of Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah is "proof" that the Malay heartland was behind the coalition.
He also lauded PN's performance in Selangor where it clinched 22 seats, having held just five seats before the state assembly was dissolved.
"The success of PN winning these 22 seats means that we have denied the PH-BN Selangor government a two-thirds majority in a state which before this was regarded as their fortress," said Mr Muhyiddin.
"It's clear that PN's success in garnering support from Malay voters signals that PN is the foremost choice for the Malay nationalists at this point. UMNO has become no longer relevant anymore, having only won 19 out of 108 seats it contested," said Mr Muhyiddin.
RESPECT PEOPLE’S CHOICE: ANWAR
In a short speech just before midnight in Kuala Lumpur, a tired-looking Mr Anwar said the people had made their choice through the ballot and that this should be respected. He did not take questions.
“This is the decision of the people. In a democratic system, we must respect the decision of the people. Respect by accepting the results of the election,” he said at the World Trade Centre, where top PH-BN leaders had gathered for a live viewing of the results.
The prime minister said that the unity government at the federal level was still intact and strong, and that it would continue to work hard to serve the people in line with the Madani economy framework announced recently.
“God-willing from Monday, we will work harder so that Malaysia can achieve success that we can be proud of,” he said.
While Mr Anwar acknowledged that the country’s political temperature had risen during the campaign period, he said it was time for the country to move on.
“This is a time for everyone and all parties, win or lose, to look after the peace and to concentrate on raising the dignity of the country and to defend the people,” he added.
PN AIMING TO WIN MORE STATES NEXT: SANUSI
Beyond making inroads in Selangor and Penang, PN also strengthened its grip on the northwestern state of Kedah, where it clinched 33 out of 36 state seats. The coalition previously held 20 seats before the state assembly was dissolved.
During the course of campaigning, PH-BN had eyed Kedah as a winnable state with Mr Anwar making multiple stops to canvass support.
The state’s popular but polarising chief minister Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor was also arrested and charged with sedition for allegedly insulting the Selangor ruler, a move that observers said could have made him a “martyr” a week before hustings kicked off.
To celebrate the victory, thousands of PN’s Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) supporters gathered at the party's state headquarters in Pendang, Kedah. Every victory announcement was greeted by loud cheers.
In his speech at the headquarters, Muhammad Sanusi said that it was clear that Mr Anwar and BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also deputy prime minister, have not done enough to win the support of Kedahans.
"We will form the government in Kedah and I would like to make clear to our opponents that we will not neglect any single resident. We will use Islam as a guide as we lead this government," said Muhammad Sanusi, who successfully defended his state seat of Jeneri.
Speaking to reporters, Muhammad Sanusi said the number of seats won by PN in Selangor and Penang was a “good sign" that opens up the possibility of eventually taking over the two states in subsequent polls.
"Every seat matters… in the future we’ve got to focus our resources (on winning) these two states as well," he added.