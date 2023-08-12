Malaysia state polls: Opposition's strong performance shows a rejection of Anwar's unity govt, says former PM Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR, SINGAPORE: The opposition's strong performance in Malaysia's state elections is a clear sign that the people have rejected Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's unity government alliance, says Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Muhyiddin Yassin, as he called for the premier's resignation.

But Mr Anwar, who leads the Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional (PH-BN) coalition, has stressed that the unity government at the federal level remains intact and committed to serving the people, even as he adds that the people's choice must be accepted.

On paper, the election outcome keeps things at status quo, with both coalitions retaining the three states they each had control of before the local assemblies were dissolved, paving the way for up to 9.7 million eligible voters to pick from 570 candidates for 245 seats.

But the margin of victory in each state tells a different, deeper story, as it shows how the PN has ebbed away at the government’s sway in powerbases Selangor and Penang even as the opposition tightens its stranglehold in home turfs.

Official polling results show the PN improving markedly on its margin in Penang with 11 seats, up from one previously, while more than quadrupling from five to 22 in Selangor, according to data from the Election Commission.

PN also went from zero seats to five in the Negeri Sembilan state, which is also controlled by the ruling PH-BN coalition spearheaded by Mr Anwar.