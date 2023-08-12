Will 11th-hour efforts by rival coalitions to win support pay off as Malaysians vote in state polls?

KUALA LUMPUR: Up to 9.7 million Malaysians across six states will cast their ballots on Saturday (Aug 12) for 245 local legislators, with rival coalitions hoping to reap rewards from last-ditch attempts to woo support by unveiling policies, making promises and even issuing warnings.

Among the list of moves was Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement on Friday that his unity government would try to raise government salaries, while opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) leader Muhyiddin Yassin has also vowed to utilise Selangor’s state reserves for the benefit of the people.

Observers say these are efforts to persuade fence-sitters, with varied tactics deployed to maximise chances of appealing to different voter groups. One analyst even described Mr Anwar as "throwing the kitchen sink" with last-minute promises.

They added that even though the state polls do not directly affect Malaysia’s federal policies, stakes are high with poor results potentially weakening Mr Anwar’s political credibility, his reform plans, and the stability of the unity government, while Mr Muhyiddin’s position in PN may be under threat.

Analysts, however, generally do not think these late moves by the ruling Pakatan PH-Barisan Nasional (PH-BN) alliance and the opposition PN coalition will have any bearing on voters.

“Most of the voters have already made up their minds during the campaign trail, and the last-minute announcements are unlikely to make them change who they will vote for,” BowerGroup Asia director Asrul Hadi Abdullah Sani told CNA.