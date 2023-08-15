Poor showing at state polls may strain shaky relations for parties in Malaysia's unity government

ALOR SETAR, Kedah: Disappointing results among parties in Malaysia’s unity government at last weekend’s state election could strain the shaky relations between Mr Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition and Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s Barisan Nasional (BN), with observers noting the latter as a liability in the political tie-up.

Political observers say there are several other issues that could unnerve the fledgling partnership that began as a marriage of convenience to form a government following an impasse after Malaysia’s general election last year.

One factor is how the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) - a main component party of BN that contested in the election - may be feeling disgruntled at getting the shorter end of the stick from its partnership with PH in the unity government.

For instance, some believe that UMNO should have been given the chief minister post for the Negeri Sembilan state government, and that its partnership with the Democratic Action Party (DAP) has alienated the party from its own grassroots and supporters in the Malay heartland.

These issues, including even a lack of agreement over petitioning for a royal pardon of jailed former PM Najib Razak, have raised questions on increased tensions between PH and BN that could boil over and lead to both sides even going their separate ways for the next General Election due by November 2027.

Political analyst Jeniri Amir, a senior fellow with the National Professors Council, told CNA that both PH and BN must engage in compromise and tread around sensitive issues carefully if they wished to contest the upcoming national polls as a bloc.

“In theory the partnership between PH and BN may be a formidable one, with PH having strong support in urban areas and among ethnic minorities, while UMNO - if they can rekindle their strong influence among Malay voters - have the strongest election machinery in the country," said Dr Jeniri.

"But there are many issues and problems that may surface which threaten to derail this partnership," he added.