Commentary: The challenges facing Malaysia’s opposition as it works up to GE16

ECONOMIC DELIVERABLES

The status quo was held in the state assembly elections on Aug 12, with PAS strengthening its control over the rural Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan, while Mr Anwar’s PH coalition retained control of Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.

Bersatu, which is headed by former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin and has long relied on its Islamic political partner’s superior election machinery and support with the conservative segments of the Malay community, emerged a little short-changed.

In the run-up to the state assembly elections, Bersatu trained all its political firepower in Selangor where it had hoped to create an upset by wresting control of the state government. The party presented a narrative that a win in Selangor would trigger a fresh round of coalition talks, similar to the so-called “Sheraton Move” in late February 2020 that saw the collapse of the PH government that had won the general election 22 months earlier.

The party, however, fell well short of those expectations. Without a political beachhead to call its own, Bersatu must now accept its role as a member of Malaysia’s opposition until the next general election, which is only due sometime in mid-2027.

To be sure, PAS and Bersatu did manage to extend their political reach in the three PH-controlled states, largely in pockets where the Malay voting population is dominant.

A majority view among the pundits was that the polls, shaped as an unofficial referendum on Mr Anwar’s nearly nine-month premiership, represented a setback for PH, which is struggling to establish strong credentials with the majority Malay population.

But PH leaders have argued that Mr Anwar’s inclusive brand of politics is slowly finding appeal with the younger urban Malays voters who are uneasy about PAS broadening its appeal outside of the Malays belt states.