Commentary: From sinkholes to K-pop, there’s a growing threat of disinformation in Malaysia

STILLWATER, Oklahoma: What do Blackpink’s Rose, a coastal town in Perak and a sinkhole in Kuala Lumpur have in common?

All of them were recently at the centre of disinformation in Malaysia, no thanks to the viral nature of social media.

In August, after a tourist fell into an 8m-deep sinkhole in Kuala Lumpur and disappeared, false claims surfaced on social media alleging that the city was built atop a “giant cave” and was unsafe for residents and visitors.

A viral TikTok post even tagged this content as “AI-generated news for entertainment” accompanied by manipulated images of the skyline perched over a cavernous void. Despite geologists and the authorities dismissing these claims as impossible, such misinformation fuelled public fear and distrust, allowing sensationalism to overshadow factual reporting.

In October, Malaysia’s Health Ministry refuted reports that it had called Rose's and Bruno Mars’ song APT “morally harmful”, saying that statements attributed to the ministry by K-pop entertainment sites were not issued by the government.

And just earlier this month, the Manjung Municipal Council in Perak filed a police report over allegations in a viral video on TikTok that claimed it cruelly captured, shot and dumped stray dogs into a rubbish pit.