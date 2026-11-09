Commentary: What the timing of Najib’s house arrest says about Malaysian politics

HOBART, Australia: The departure of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak from Kajang Prison on Friday (Nov 6) afternoon caught many observers like myself off guard – by how quickly it happened and how it came earlier than anticipated.

The expectation was that any transfer would only happen after the Melaka state election on Nov 14 and the Sarawak election on Dec 12. Conventional wisdom held that both the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition and Najib’s party, the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), would prefer to keep the issue of Najib’s status and his corruption convictions from becoming a live campaign topic.

Under the terms of a conditional pardon granted by the king Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar in September, Najib was permitted to serve the remainder of his reduced sentence in the SRC International corruption case under house arrest until Aug 23, 2028, provided a fine of RM50 million (US$12.3 million) was paid. That payment, raised through a UMNO-led solidarity fund, was completed on Friday morning.

Shortly after the release, the Attorney-General’s Chambers called for a temporary suspension of the house arrest arrangement, for legal clarifications about the pardon and its implications on his separate 15-year 1MDB corruption-related sentence. Najib was brought back to prison hours later following the attorney-general’s intervention. The king later stated that the conditional pardon was unambiguous and unrelated to any other cases.