Commentary: Mark Zuckerberg thinks workplaces need to man up − here’s why that’s bad for all employees

RICHMOND, Virginia: When Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared on a Jan 10, 2025, episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, he lamented that corporate culture had become too "feminine", suppressing its "masculine energy" and abandoning supposedly valuable traits such as aggression.

The workplace, he concluded, has been "neutered".

Perhaps not surprisingly, Zuckerberg has also embraced stereotypically masculine pursuits in his personal life. He’s become a mixed martial arts aficionado and has shared his affinity for smoking meats. On his expansive Hawaii compound, he’s even taken up bow-and-arrow pig hunting.

He’s come a long way from the geeky image of his youth.

But is Zuckerberg right? Do workplaces in the US need to embrace a more diesel-fuelled, street-fighting, meat-eating mentality?

As a social psychologist who studies masculinity and aggression, I think it’s important to evaluate what the science says about Zuckerberg’s claims - and to consider what it means for the future of workplace culture in the US.