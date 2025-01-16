Commentary: Mark Zuckerberg’s makeover signals shifting priorities at Meta

SINGAPORE: In a video released by Meta on Jan 7, CEO Mark Zuckerberg explained his company’s decision to roll back its content moderation policies on Facebook and Instagram. The move marks a policy reversal as US president-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office this month.

Days later, Zuckerberg appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast for a nearly three-hour conversation, during which he discussed Meta’s evolving content moderation policy, his passion for mixed martial arts, and why corporate America needs more “masculine energy”.

But that’s not the Zuckerberg we used to know. Over the past few years, Zuckerberg has undergone a drastic makeover. He has ditched plain T-shirts and hoodies for high-fashion streetwear and gold chains. He hangs out with MMA fighters, dresses up as John Wick for Halloween, and designs Porsche Minivans for his wife, Priscilla Chan.

You might dismiss this as Zuckerberg “re-discovering” his authentic self and not consider it worthy of further study. However, Zuckerberg’s role as founder and CEO of one of the world’s most valuable companies directly impacts how citizens and policymakers view the company.