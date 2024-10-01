Commentary: Meta has launched the world’s ‘most advanced’ glasses. Will they replace smartphones?

BRISBANE: Humans are increasingly engaging with wearable technology as it becomes more adaptable and interactive. One of the most intimate ways gaining acceptance is through augmented reality (AR) glasses.

Last week, Meta debuted a prototype of the most recent version of their AR glasses - Orion. They look like reading glasses and use holographic projection to allow users to see graphics projected through transparent lenses into their field of view.

Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg called Orion “the most advanced glasses the world has ever seen”. He said they offer a “glimpse of the future” in which smart glasses will replace smartphones as the main mode of communication.