Commentary: Meta’s fact-checking reversal lets Mark Zuckerberg drop the charade

ZUCKERBERG WAS NEVER SINCERE ABOUT FACT-CHECKING

While it’s hard to fathom when exactly America’s culture wars began to take hold, it’s much easier to pinpoint the moment when Meta - still called Facebook at the time - became one of its central characters.

Immediately after the 2016 election, Zuckerberg casually claimed that it was “crazy” to think that “fake news” on the social network had played a role in swaying the election in Trump’s favour. He was pilloried in the media.

He later said he was wrong to make those comments, but I’ve never believed he was sincere.

With the brain of a software engineer, and the tendency to see the world in ones and zeros, Zuckerberg saw that news content was only a tiny portion of what was posted on Facebook, and misinformation only a small fraction of that. He felt the company was being made into a scapegoat for Trump’s victory.

He was also smart enough to know that policing speech - whether misinformation or hate content - would put Meta in the impossible position of deciding what was true or fair.

But pressure mounted, and Zuckerberg knew he had to be seen to do something. He sought to outsource what he could, setting up an “independent” Oversight Board to make judgments on bigger-picture moderation questions, and launching a global fact-checking operation.

This drew on the resources of large mainstream media companies but also smaller misinformation busters like Snopes and others.

Once the press buzz subsided, however, it became clear the scheme was underfunded, with tools not up to the task of handling the wads of misinformation being posted. Yet I suspect Zuckerberg - the engineer - always knew this was a system that could never work at scale.

No number of fact-checkers, whether he paid for 10,000 or 10 million, could ever react quickly enough, or consistently enough, to quell the spread of misinformation. He also never wanted Meta to be seen as a publisher that was responsible for vetting the news it circulated.