Commentary: Why do we revere fast food so much that we’re building museums even for specific burgers?

BREDA, The Netherlands: More than 25 years ago, McDonald’s introduced the McSpicy burger to Singapore - chicken thigh marinated in a spicy seasoning, breaded, deep-fried, and served on a sesame seed bun with shredded lettuce and mayonnaise.

With an intense burn designed to suit the local palate, the McSpicy quickly became so popular that it remains a staple on the fast food chain’s menu to this day.

Over the last two weeks, McDonald’s celebrated the burger’s journey from inception to local icon. The McSpicy Museum, a pop-up event held from May 13 to May 25, transformed the open area next to McDonald’s at Bugis Junction into an interactive space featuring reflex-testing games, trivia, photo booths and vibrant installations.

As a Singaporean currently residing in Europe, I’ve noticed a stark contrast in attitudes towards fast food. Europeans often view fast food as low-status or unhealthy, associating it with rushed lifestyles or the working class. In contrast, fast food in Singapore is far from stigmatised.

In fact, there are now more than 700 fast food establishments across the country, with two fast food giants - South Korea’s Lotteria and America’s Chick-fil-A - entering the market this year.

Even as Singaporeans become more health-conscious, our enduring, enthusiastic embrace of fast food makes me wonder: What does this deep affection mean for us, and what does it say about our society?

CONVENIENCE CULTURE

A quick search on online forums suggests a straightforward answer: Pragmatism.

In a fast-paced urban environment like Singapore, convenience and value are key decision drivers. With only 22 per cent of Singaporeans cooking at home daily, fast food chains meet a critical demand for quick, reliable meals amid busy schedules.

Conveniently located in malls and near MRT stations, fast food outlets deliver speed, order, and reliability - qualities highly prized by time-pressed, energy-sapped office workers and students.

