Commentary: Singapore loves fast food but is there really space for more burgers and fried chicken?

SINGAPORE: Each time popular American burger chain In-N-Out ran one of its sporadic pop-ups in Singapore, eager customers queued for hours and burgers sold out almost instantly. Two fast food giants, South Korea's Lotteria and America's Chick-fil-A, will enter the market in 2025.

Singapore’s appetite for fast food is evident, and so is the competition. But with over 700 fast food establishments across the island, is there still space for more?

At the time of writing, McDonald's has over 135 outlets, KFC around 80, and Burger King 65. Regional brands have also made inroads, like Japan’s MOS Burger with 39 stores and the Philippines' Jollibee with 17. Homegrown fried chicken brand 4Fingers counts 25 locations.

New fast food openings typically attract significant hype, often boosted by intensive marketing efforts. Sustaining interest is the challenge for any player in our crowded F&B scene. Plenty have quietly downsized or even exited the Singapore market after struggling to maintain customer interest.

Then there’s the added competition from Singapore’s ubiquitous hawker centres, which offer similar selling points: Affordability, speed and taste.