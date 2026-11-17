Yet, these upfront expenses also scared consumers off. Drawing inspiration from telecommunications, gyms and real estate leasing, the tech industry transitioned to renting access to their products, creating what is now known as “software as a service”.

In theory, everyone profited from this model. Software vendors could bank more reliable cash flow, and customers could transition to regular smaller payments, rather than stumping up for large upfront costs.

Ultimately, this change shifted the balance of power towards tech companies. Instead of purchasing features they needed, consumers handed the keys to their operational kingdoms to the “software as service” providers, and locked themselves into highly expensive long-term contracts in the process.

TOO BIG TO FAIL

The global financial crisis in 2008 introduced the world to the idea of too big to fail. When it hit, the public was left to pick up the pieces of banks that had become too systemically important to be allowed to fail.

Unfortunately, it appears we haven’t really learned those lessons. Instead, we’ve spent the last few years living through a slow-motion version of that with the tech industry. Centralisation, consolidation and unchecked monopolies have left our digital lives, our businesses and our governments in an incredibly precarious place.

On one level or another, almost everything on the internet goes through Google, Microsoft, Meta, Amazon Web Services or CrowdStrike – all of which have had major outages over recent years.

These big tech giants earned our trust by providing unified, seemingly invincible infrastructure. But the convenience that comes with centralisation holds a trap.

Unlike the banking sector in 2008, when these tech titans fail, they don’t need to ask governments to bail them out. Instead, their centrality forces the entire digital economy to bear the costs of their outage.