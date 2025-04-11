Commentary: Why we mourn the death of stars like Moses Lim and Barbie Hsu

SINGAPORE: This year, we mourned the passing of Moses Lim, Barbie Hsu and Khalil Fong within the span of one month. Just as I was reminiscing about a beloved celebrity, another was gone.

To some, these deaths were just a series of headlines. But for us millennials, their passing feels like losing old friends we haven’t spoken to in a while – friends we assumed would always be around.

Singaporean sitcom Under One Roof, which Moses Lim starred in, was something everyone from Toa Payoh to Jurong could relate to. Lim’s character, Tan Ah Teck, was the quintessential Singaporean elder with his hilarious nuggets of “uncle logic”.

The show was a big part of my childhood during the 90s and 2000s, when binge-watching was non-existent. The hallmark of a great TV show wasn’t measured by streaming numbers but by how many kids rushed home to watch it on television.