Commentary: Why North Korean troops in Russia are raising concerns in South Korea

BUSAN: The United States confirmed on Wednesday (Oct 23) what South Korea and Ukraine have been anxiously calling attention to for days – that North Korea has sent troops to Russia.

A Russian ally providing direct military support for its illegal invasion of Ukraine would be an escalation of the war.

Previous foreign participants on the Russian side have mostly been nationals from underdeveloped countries acting on their own, usually for individual financial reasons. North Korean participation, by contrast, has been ordered by the nation’s leader Kim Jong Un.

Ukrainian intelligence service said on Thursday that these North Korean forces have been deployed in Russia’s Kursk region, which could be to fight back Ukraine’s August incursion. If so, they would be fighting in Russian, not Ukrainian, territory.

This permits at least the fiction of defence and alliance for Russian President Vladimir Putin.