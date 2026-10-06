Commentary: Can commuters’ fatigue from North-South Corridor construction be better managed?
A liveable city must remain liveable while it is being built, say Samuel Chng and Sarah Chan of Singapore University of Technology and Design.
SINGAPORE: Most of us do not give much thought to our everyday journeys. We know how long it takes to walk to the bus stop, where to cross the road and how to get to the shops we frequent.
Delays to North-South Corridor construction extend a period of adjustment that has already lasted years for residents and businesses. Construction had been ongoing since 2018, and the corridor was initially scheduled to open in stages from 2027. It is now expected to begin opening in 2029.
A familiar footpath is diverted, a crossing moves, and the entrance to a shop becomes harder to find. Each change may appear relatively minor, but together they can make everyday life considerably more frustrating. These experiences deserve attention even as we recognise the project’s value.
The corridor promises better connectivity and opportunities to make surface streets more conducive to walking, cycling, public transport and community life. The question is how we care for the people living and working through the transition towards those improvements.
THE EVERYDAY PSYCHOLOGY OF DISRUPTION
When routes change repeatedly, we have to devote more attention to navigating, which previously required little thought. We need to check directions, allow additional time and make alternative arrangements.
For someone balancing work and caregiving, uncertainty about a journey can affect whether they reach an appointment or collect a child on time.
Research on rail commuters has found an association between perceived unpredictability and greater stress. While this does not directly measure the experience of construction along the North-South Corridor, it offers insight into why the ability to anticipate disruption matters. People have more room to adapt when they know what to expect.
There is also a cumulative dimension to these experiences. An additional walk or a delayed bus may be manageable on any given day. Repeated over months and years, alongside noise, dust and other demands, these adjustments can feel exhausting. For those living beside the works, home may offer limited respite.
A revised completion date adds to this burden because it changes the endpoint around which people have organised their expectations. Having anticipated relief, they now have to reconsider how much longer they will need to cope.
This helps explain why support for a project can coexist with frustration about its delivery. People may appreciate the eventual benefits while finding the present circumstances increasingly difficult.
A LONG-TERM INVESTMENT, AN UNEVEN PRESENT COST
The engineering challenges are substantial. The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has described difficult ground conditions and the complexity of working close to existing roads, utilities and operating MRT infrastructure.
Recognising these constraints should also encourage thoughtfulness about what affected communities must bear.
The timescale of infrastructure planning is different from that of everyday life. While an extended construction period may represent a small fraction of a transport corridor’s lifespan, it may occupy a substantial part of a child’s school life, an older resident’s retirement or a small business’s operating history.
Recognising these different timescales helps us appreciate the project’s long-term value while taking its present costs seriously.
The burden varies considerably too. A commuter passing through the area has a different experience from a resident whose home faces the worksite. A detour that is manageable for one pedestrian may be difficult for someone with limited mobility. A shop dependent on footfall may have fewer ways to adapt than businesses that are not.
Nor can we assume that everyone bearing these costs will eventually enjoy the benefits. A business that closes before the project is completed cannot recover simply because the neighbourhood later becomes more accessible.
Some disruption is unavoidable when a city improves its infrastructure. That makes it all the more important to identify which burdens can reasonably be reduced.
For residents and businesses living with the works every day, efforts to maintain access, reduce uncertainty and respond to local difficulties are practical expressions of Singapore’s commitment to liveability.
MAKING THE CONSTRUCTION YEARS MORE LIVEABLE
A useful starting point is to make changes easier to anticipate. Residents and businesses need information that relates to their daily decisions: which route will change, how to reach a bus stop or shop, and how long an arrangement is expected to last.
Timely, location-specific updates through familiar channels should be reinforced by clear signs on the ground. People should be able to find their way without having to search through several notices, and those less comfortable with digital services need access to the same information.
Where schedules remain uncertain, explaining that uncertainty and indicating when the next update will come can help people plan.
Physical arrangements deserve equal attention. A temporary path that remains in use for years warrants careful consideration of accessibility, lighting, surfaces and wayfinding. Signs should make clear that shops behind hoardings remain open and show customers how to reach them.
These measures must accompany efforts to manage noise and dust. Advance notice helps someone prepare for disruption, but its value is limited if an avoidable problem continues unresolved.
Local feedback can help identify such problems. Residents and business owners experience details that may be difficult to anticipate from a construction plan, including a confusing turn or noisy work coinciding with a shop’s busiest period. Responding to these observations gives communities some influence over the conditions they live with.
There will be limits to what can change. Safety requirements, constrained space and the sequencing of work mean that every preference cannot be accommodated. Explaining those limits, while acting where adjustments are feasible, is part of treating people’s concerns seriously.
Progressive restoration also matters. LTA has said that roads and footpaths will begin to be reinstated from 2028. Updates on when neighbourhood routes and spaces are expected to reopen would help people understand how conditions may improve before the entire project is finished.
Singapore’s willingness to invest in its future is a strength. The care taken to minimise disruption to everyday life during construction should form part of that ambition. A project’s public value is also reflected in how the communities around it are supported through the years of change.
The journey towards a more liveable city is itself a test of liveability.
Dr Samuel Chng is Research Assistant Professor and heads the Urban Psychology Lab at Lee Kuan Yew Centre for Innovative Cities, Singapore University of Technology and Design. Dr Sarah Chan is Chan Heng Chee Research Fellow at Lee Kuan Yew Centre for Innovative Cities, Singapore University of Technology and Design.