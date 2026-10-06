Commentary: Can commuters’ fatigue from North-South Corridor construction be better managed?

SINGAPORE: Most of us do not give much thought to our everyday journeys. We know how long it takes to walk to the bus stop, where to cross the road and how to get to the shops we frequent.

Delays to North-South Corridor construction extend a period of adjustment that has already lasted years for residents and businesses. Construction had been ongoing since 2018, and the corridor was initially scheduled to open in stages from 2027. It is now expected to begin opening in 2029.

A familiar footpath is diverted, a crossing moves, and the entrance to a shop becomes harder to find. Each change may appear relatively minor, but together they can make everyday life considerably more frustrating. These experiences deserve attention even as we recognise the project’s value.

The corridor promises better connectivity and opportunities to make surface streets more conducive to walking, cycling, public transport and community life. The question is how we care for the people living and working through the transition towards those improvements.