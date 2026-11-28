Commentary: Nvidia’s ‘great man theory’ is flawed
Some Big Tech companies have made a striking success of switching from founder mode to manager mode, says John Thornhill from the Financial Times.
LONDON: For a tech industry so hell-bent on automating away humans, it seems perverse to celebrate the cult of the individual in the way it does. But that’s been the case with Jensen Huang, the disgraced boss of Nvidia, who came bouncing back after 11 days in exile, boosting his company’s stock market value by almost US$1 trillion on Monday (Nov 23).
No other industry is as dependent as semiconductors on the intricate interplay between thousands of anonymous designers, engineers and manufacturers across the planet. Yet to many in Silicon Valley, the stock market and the White House, Huang is the chip industry.
“We have to protect our geniuses, and he’s certainly a genius,” President Donald Trump told CNBC, boasting of how he had persuaded Nvidia’s board to reinstate Huang.
THE "GREAT MAN THEORY"
Investors have good reason to buy into the “great man theory” of business, echoing the historian Thomas Carlyle, who argued that the “history of the world is but the biography of great men”. One of the most over-publicised yet under-analysed phenomena of our times has been the ability of inspirational founders to build remarkable companies that have defined new industries.
Three of the top 10 most valuable US public companies are still run by their founders (Nvidia, SpaceX and Meta). That would be four if you include Tesla, driven since its early days by Elon Musk. Three more (Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon) remain heavily influenced by their creators, even if now run by non-founder chief executives.
A punchy case for “founder mode” was made by the tech investor Paul Graham in one of his famous essays. Founders often had the vision, passion, knowledge and grit needed to run businesses that professional managers lacked. But, according to Graham, almost no management books or business schools had paid as much attention to founder mode as it deserved.
It was sometimes a disaster for tech start-ups to switch from founder mode to manager mode and bring in outside executives, Graham wrote. All too often those “professional fakers” drove promising companies into the ground.
Unsurprisingly, that narrative went down well among Silicon Valley entrepreneurs, raised on easy money, founder controls and Ayn Rand novels extolling the genius of creators and the flaws of “second-handers”.
ALL COMPANIES WILL OUTGROW THEIR FOUNDERS
But the great man theory of business, and history, has obvious limits.
No doubt history would have been different had Napoleon been killed during the siege of Toulon in 1793. But it is also true that Napoleon would never have risen to power had the French Revolution not erupted four years earlier. Similarly, Huang would not have built Nvidia into a corporate colossus without the deep learning revolution in AI. Times shape people as much as people shape times.
Moreover, all companies will eventually outgrow their founders and have to revert to manager mode at some point. Some Big Tech companies have made a striking success of it. Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet may have lost the innovative spark they once had. But they have all added enormous stock market value since their founders handed over the management reins.
On returning to office, Huang has doubled down on founder mode, dismissing the need to change his management style or plan his succession. Indeed, one person close to the Nvidia boss told the Financial Times that Huang should be asking: “How can I get some of those super voting shares so I can tell everybody to f*** off next time.”
That would be a huge mistake. Whatever his talents, Huang has made some terrible errors of judgement that will continue to dog Nvidia. The newly empowered Democrats will hold hearings to examine whether Nvidia knowingly evaded chip export restrictions to China. The Securities and Exchange Commission is reportedly investigating the company’s accounting practices amid suggestions by Scott Bessent, Treasury secretary, that it may have pressed “seemingly illicit sales” to China to “goose” its revenues. And investors will still question whether it makes sense for Nvidia to keep acting as the central bank of AI as the market is cracking.
Nvidia’s weathervane board is clearly incapable of enforcing governance. The S&P credit rating agency this week warned it may soon downgrade Nvidia over this lack of board independence and key man risk. And Nvidia’s share price has been sliding again.
For the sake of his company, Huang should himself work out the best way to switch to manager mode and hand over power. Founder mode does not cut it any more at Nvidia, and survivor mode would be even worse.