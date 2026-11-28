THE "GREAT MAN THEORY"

Investors have good reason to buy into the “great man theory” of business, echoing the historian Thomas Carlyle, who argued that the “history of the world is but the biography of great men”. One of the most over-publicised yet under-analysed phenomena of our times has been the ability of inspirational founders to build remarkable companies that have defined new industries.

Three of the top 10 most valuable US public companies are still run by their founders (Nvidia, SpaceX and Meta). That would be four if you include Tesla, driven since its early days by Elon Musk. Three more (Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon) remain heavily influenced by their creators, even if now run by non-founder chief executives.

A punchy case for “founder mode” was made by the tech investor Paul Graham in one of his famous essays. Founders often had the vision, passion, knowledge and grit needed to run businesses that professional managers lacked. But, according to Graham, almost no management books or business schools had paid as much attention to founder mode as it deserved.

It was sometimes a disaster for tech start-ups to switch from founder mode to manager mode and bring in outside executives, Graham wrote. All too often those “professional fakers” drove promising companies into the ground.

Unsurprisingly, that narrative went down well among Silicon Valley entrepreneurs, raised on easy money, founder controls and Ayn Rand novels extolling the genius of creators and the flaws of “second-handers”.