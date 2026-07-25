LONDON: The world's leading artificial intelligence companies want us to believe they offer safe hands for developing the technology. But news of a recent transgression underscores how far they are from deserving that trust.

OpenAI confirmed this week that its latest models breached a safety-testing program, escaped their restricted environment, accessed the wider internet and compromised another company's systems. The AI wasn't acting with malice - it was simply pursuing the objective set by its researchers and cheating on a test to achieve a better score.

The result is an unsettling lesson for the rest of us: Containment tools known as "sandboxes" are becoming harder to rely on as systems grow more capable, and their creators can subtly capitalise on the fear surrounding them to get through financially trying times.

OpenAI said on Tuesday (Jul 21) that it had been testing autonomous agents powered by its new GPT-5.6 SOL model, as well as more capable software that hasn’t been released yet.

During the evaluation, the agents escaped their isolated environment, found a “zero-day” - or previously unknown - software vulnerability and gained access to the internet. They then went to Hugging Face after inferring that the website, which serves as a repository for open-source AI tools, might contain the answers they needed to pass the safety test.

Hugging Face noticed the breach and contacted OpenAI, which called the incident "unprecedented". Hugging Face Chief Executive Officer Clement Delangue said it was "mind-blowing that all of this happened autonomously".

Much back-patting has ensued from both companies over their cooperation on a forensic review. But OpenAI can’t be let off the hook so easily: It probably shouldn’t be building systems that have advanced cyber capabilities if it can’t contain them properly.