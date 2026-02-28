Commentary: Paddington, pints and the art of modern diplomacy

TOKYO: This is the face of diplomacy in 2026: A 64-year-old Japanese man with a Paddington bear plushie downing a pint and exclaiming, “That’s boss, that!”

Hiroshi Suzuki, Tokyo’s ambassador to the UK, is winning hearts and minds online, not through promotion of sushi, sumo or the other staples of traditional Japanese culture that envoys normally engage in, but via his love of Britain. On social media, he samples real ales and other local delights, with his signature Peruvian bear in tow.

Appointed in 2024, Suzuki started to make waves early last year. Posts showing him knocking back a beer for New Year’s, enjoying traditional cakes on a trip to Cardiff, and singing the Welsh national anthem went viral. Recent visits to Scotland and Birmingham, where Suzuki dressed in the distinctive suit and flat cap of the Peaky Blinders, the violent interwar crime gang made famous in the BBC TV series, have elevated him even further.