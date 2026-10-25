Snap Insight: PAP cadres chose cautious renewal in challenging times

SINGAPORE: In the People’s Action Party (PAP) first leadership vote since receiving its strong electoral mandate in the May 2025 general election, only one new name was among the top 12 balloted.

Judging from the 19 faces on the ballot determined by the out-going central executive committee (CEC) and the outcome, the pace of leadership renewal was cautious; the diversity in thought and experience in the cadres’ choice, constrained.

This, because of the broader context in which the vote was held.

CAUTIOUS RENEWAL

For all the talk of renewal leading up to the conference, party cadres chose the safe option and decided to firm up the bench of experienced fourth generation (4G) leaders and retain former Secretary-General Lee Hsien Loong and K Shanmugam for continuity within the party.