Commentary: Ministers can be paid more, but link their salary to performance

But there is something new every time these questions are raised: New data points emerge from the accumulated experience of implementing the pay formula which should help answer some of these questions.

We now know more about the outcome of this controversial policy than we ever did.

With 30 odd years behind it, what have been the results and how have they measured against the objectives?

That is the best way to assess whether supporters or critics were right in their arguments, and that is what every new debate on this old issue should revolve around.

Alas, I did not hear much of it in this round.

So, has it worked to attract capable people to enter politics?

By its own admission, the ruling party has found it increasingly difficult to do so, especially from those in the private sector.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in his speech on Thursday (Sep 10) admitted as much, recounting how he approached several chief executive officers and senior business leaders who could have made a real contribution and were earning several times a minister’s salary. None were prepared to make the move into politics.

Even senior permanent secretaries were not keen. Of the several whom the prime minister asked, not a single one stepped forward.