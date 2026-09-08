Higher ministerial pay may ease recruitment hurdle, but other deterrents remain: Analysts

SINGAPORE: Raising ministerial salaries may make it easier to attract candidates from the private sector, but the move is unlikely to significantly widen the pool of people willing to enter politics, analysts said.

Non-monetary considerations, such as scrutiny of politicians and their families and the uncertainty of a political career, are likely to weigh more heavily on potential candidates, they added.

Even though the individual is the one who decides to enter politics, their families, who are private citizens, come under greater attention and scrutiny by extension, said Dr Teo Kay Key, senior research fellow at the National University of Singapore's (NUS) Institute of Policy Studies.

"That aspect of privacy might be something that people would not want to give up, regardless of compensation amount. This is especially the case in the current age of social media," she said.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced on Tuesday (Sep 8) that Singapore’s political office holders will get a salary increase of up to 9 per cent, taking the annual sum drawn by a minister in the lowest grade to about S$1.2 million.

The salary revision, the first since 2011, takes effect on Oct 15.

Mr Wong said before the last General Election, he had spoken to several permanent secretaries as well as CEOs and senior business leaders earning several times a minister's salary, but none were prepared to make the move.

Even with the salary adjustments, private-sector candidates are unlikely to make a beeline for politics, said Singapore Management University (SMU) associate professor of law Eugene Tan.

He said the changes are more an attempt to ensure remuneration does not become a bigger hindrance than it already is to capable individuals considering politics.

While salaries are an important consideration, non-monetary factors such as the uncertainty of a political career, loss of personal and family privacy, and stepping outside one's professional comfort zone are more likely to affect their decisions, Assoc Prof Tan said, adding that no pay formula can fully address the non-financial concerns that deter people from entering politics.

He pointed to Mr Wong's comments on how people weigh the team they may join, what it stands for and whether they want to serve alongside its members.

“In short, how the government governs and how it engages with people, especially the private sector, matters immensely. In other words, is how the government governing a deterrent in itself? We will have to wait and see what is being done on this front,” said Assoc Prof Tan.

NUS assistant professor of political science Elvin Ong agreed that potential candidates may also be concerned about which political party they join, calling this a difficult problem to solve.

He noted that the Workers' Party has drawn some "good calibre" people who might otherwise have been strong candidates for the People's Action Party.

"This suggests that the market for a limited pool of good candidates is competitive among political parties," Asst Prof Ong said.