Commentary: Can Filipinos transcend polarised politics to reject corruption?

QUEZON CITY: The upheavals in Indonesia and Nepal in the last few weeks were precipitated by frustrations over corruption, inequality, and injustice perceived and experienced in these countries.

Led largely by Generation Z (under-30), the protests swelled quickly through social media, reflecting the swift effect of youthful mobilisation amidst general political disillusionment.

A corruption scandal has also emerged in the Philippines, exposed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr himself during his July State of the Nation Address (SONA), regarding misappropriation of funds designated for flood control projects. Despite the staggering US$17.5 billion allegedly plundered, public indignation so far has mostly manifested on social media, not on the streets.

Why has the Filipino public reaction been seemingly slow and mild? These scandals are not new in the country’s history. This flood control projects controversy, like previous corruption scandals, has implicated elected politicians in cahoots with government bureaucrats and private business contractors.

The public cannot be blamed for being apathetic for the past two months. The Philippines is known for mobilising grand protests against past instances of corruption and abuse of power; the country has even inspired similar popular revolts around the world. However, international repute exceeds domestic reality; the Philippines’ famous “people power” episodes, largely personality driven, have failed to catalyse genuine sociopolitical transformation.