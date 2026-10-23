Commentary: Do parents project PSLE stress onto their kids?

SINGAPORE: When children hit the age of 12, some Singaporean parents are ready to take on the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) even decades after they left their primary schools.

We can tell when the parents among us have children sitting for PSLE. Their annual leave is all saved and reserved for September. Some even take sabbaticals from work or say no to new projects and roles.

On the surface, these sacrifices appear commendable. But at what cost?

Parents unwittingly lay more stress on their children when they make such monumental sacrifices for their PSLE journey. “I have taken a year off from work for you, you better do well for your PSLE!” “We didn’t go for any family holiday this year, you better appreciate it by doing well!”

Suddenly a 12-year-old is now not merely sitting for an examination. He is apparently responsible for Mummy’s career progression or Daddy’s leisure and wellness.

We frequently talk about the stress children experience from PSLE. According to a recently published study by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), around two-thirds of parents surveyed agreed that the education system caused unnecessary stress to their children. But whose stress is this, anyway?