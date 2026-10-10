Commentary: Rules preventing public servants’ misuse of confidential information must be stricter – for their own good

Members of Parliament voiced some of these issues but Mr Chan could not answer many of them at this stage beyond providing broad assurances on the handling of sensitive information by public servants and the requirement that they declare properties they own and obtain approval whenever they possess non-public information relevant to a transaction they propose to undertake.

QUESTIONS TO BE ANSWERED

What can one make of this saga, pending the outcome of the investigations?

First, it was very disconcerting to learn that that it took a US-based economic research organisation, the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), operating thousands of kilometres away in Cambridge, Massachusetts to make the stunning revelation that Singapore civil servants were disproportionately represented as buyers of properties near MRT stations before the locations of these stations were publicly announced.

Was it possible that these illegal transactions might have taken place right under the noses of the authorities - and for how long - without a hint of it being noticed?

It should be stressed - again - that no illegality has yet been uncovered. But the idea that it might have taken place unbeknown to anyone here is galling.

This is because the issue of sensitive information used for private monetary gain is not a new one. Every public service anywhere in the world faces this issue as every government is in possession of valuable information which many people would dearly like to have their hands on.

Singapore should be especially vigilant because the authorities here are involved in many areas of life and market-determined prices are a feature of the economy.

Insider information is particularly valuable in such an operating environment.